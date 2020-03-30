Getty Images
Dates in 2022 being sought for 2021 World Athletics Championships
Athletics' global governing body said on Monday it was now seeking dates in 2022 for its World Championships that had been scheduled for 2021.
It comes after the Olympics were rescheduled into the summer of 2021, overlapping with World Athletics' flagship event.
"We are now working with the organisers of the world athletics championships in Oregon on new dates in 2022 for our world athletics championships," they said in a statement.
The championships had been scheduled for August 6-15, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon.