The Diamond League released its provisional calendar for the 2021 season, which will consist of 14 athletics meetings beginning in Rabat in May and ending in Zurich in September.

Doha will stage a meeting on May 28 after which Rome will host the first European event of the season on June 4, with Oslo hosting a week later. Meetings in Stockholm, Monaco and London are scheduled for the first two weeks of July.

After a one-month break for the rearranged Tokyo Olympics, action will resume in Shanghai on Aug. 14.

Eugene will host its first Diamond League meeting on Aug. 21, with China to hold its second event of the season the following day.

The final leg will take place in Europe with meetings in Lausanne, Paris and Brussels before the season finale in Zurich from Sept. 8-9.

The calendar remains provisional and is subject to changes depending on the global health situation, the Diamond League said.

The 2020 calendar was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with several events cancelled and others rescheduled.

2021 Diamond League calendar

Rabat - May 23

Doha - May 28

Rome - June 4

Oslo - June 10

Stockholm - July 4

Monaco - July 9

London - July 13

Shanghai - Aug 14

Eugene - Aug 21

China - Aug 22

Lausanne - Aug 26

Paris - Aug 28

Brussels - Sept 3

Zurich - Sept 8-9

