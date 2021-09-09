Elaine Thompson-Herah continued her stunning form on the track to win the women's 100m final at the Diamond League meeting in Zurich.
The Jamaican sprint sensation clocked a time of 10.65s - breaking the long-standing women's record in Switzerland set by USA's Evelyn Ashford (10.76) back in 1984.
Thompson-Herah adds the title to her Olympic golds in both the 100m and 200m in Tokyo earlier this summer.
