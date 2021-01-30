Dina Asher-Smith set a new 60m world lead in her first international meet since 2019.

Racing indoors for the first time in three years at the World Indoor Athletics Tour in Karlsuhe, Germany, Asher-Smith recorded a winning time of 7.08 which equalled her personal best.

Asher-Smith’s time was just 0.02 seconds short off the British record held by Asha Philip. She was also competing and finished fifth.

The 25-year-old raced just three times in 2020 but all were club races. Her last international appearance came at the 2019 World Championships in Doha where she became world 200m champion.

Her big aim this year is the Olympics in Tokyo this summer and she is fully focused on preparing to win gold in Japan.

"It's really important this year, more than ever," she said post-race.

"We wanted to make sure we concentrate on the 2021 indoor season to make sure we're race-sharp going into the Olympic outdoor season.

Because whilst the world has been really weird, we can't forget that we've got the biggest prize in track and field up for grabs this year.

