Dina Asher-Smith has withdrawn from the Commonwealth Games with a hamstring injury.

An assessment has subsequently revealed an issue that will stop her from competing in front of her home crowd.

Asher-Smith said: "Unfortunately, I've got a slight hamstring strain and won't be ready to race next week at the Commonwealth Games.

"I love racing in front of a British crowd and was so excited to return to Birmingham, so I'm sad that I won't be there, but I know that the athletes will put on a great show.

"Wishing the best of luck to all my teammates!"

Asher-Smith had a mixed time of things in Eugene, finishing fourth in the 100m individual event despite equalling her personal best, taking a bronze medal in the 200m before her mishap in the relay.

Team England's Asher-Smith had been due to run in the 100m and 4x100m relay at the Commonwealths.

