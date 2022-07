Dina Asher-Smith has withdrawn from the Commonwealth Games with a hamstring injury.

Asher-Smith pulled up towards the end of her leg in the 4x100m relay event at the World Championships in Oregon last weekend, saying afterwards that her "legs had stopped corresponding" with her.

An assessment has subsequently revealed an issue that will stop her from competing in front of her home crowd.

Asher-Smith said: "Unfortunately, I've got a slight hamstring strain and won't be ready to race next week at the Commonwealth Games.

"I love racing in front of a British crowd and was so excited to return to Birmingham, so I'm sad that I won't be there, but I know that the athletes will put on a great show.

"Wishing the best of luck to all my teammates!"

Asher-Smith had a mixed time of things in Eugene, finishing fourth in the 100m individual event despite equalling her personal best, taking a bronze medal in the 200m before her mishap in the relay.

Team England's Asher-Smith had been due to run in the 100m and 4x100m relay at the Commonwealths.

