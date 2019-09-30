Edris retains 5,000 metres world title in thrilling finale

The 25-year-old, roared on by a noisy contingent of flag-waving Ethiopian fans in the crowd, outsprinted compatriot Selemon Barega to win in 12 minutes 58.85 seconds.

It was the first 5,000 world championship final since 2005 not to feature Britain's Mo Farah who has won the title three times.

Mo Ahmed took the bronze to win Canada's first-ever world championship medal over the distance. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)