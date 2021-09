Athletics

Elaine Thompson-Herah beats Dina Asher-Smith to win stunning 100m final in Diamond League 2021

Diamond League recap: Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah crosses the finish line ahead of Dina Asher-Smith in the women's 100m, while Britain's Keely Hodgkinson wins the women's 800m in style. In the men's 100m, the USA's Fred Kerley beats Canada's Andre De Grasse and compatriot Ronnie Baker for glory.

