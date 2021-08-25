Elaine Thompson-Herah’s quest to topple Florence Griffith Joyner’s 100 metres world record takes her to Lausanne on Thursday, and the Jamaican feels if conditions are right she can best the 33-year-old mark.

A series of top-class runners have failed to bridge the gap to the time of 10.49 seconds set by the American in 1988.

Her effort in Oregon has given weight to those who feel Thompson-Herah can reach a mark many thought was untouchable, but conditions would need to be perfect - according to the Jamaican.

“It is in my reach. On a perfect day, and perfect weather if I get that, I would definitely challenge it,” Thompson-Herah said.

It is being claimed that the record will not be broken in Switzerland on Thursday, as the weather is set to be cooler than ideal for sprinting.

Thompson-Herah is not concerned about the weather, and is prepared to bide her time for the ideal conditions - which could be back at Eugene at the World Championships next year.

"I tell myself, [the temperature] doesn’t matter,” she said. “Going to Prefontaine there was no intention of breaking that world record. It was a normal work day for me.

"If it doesn’t happen this season, I’m fine with the time that I have got right now.”

