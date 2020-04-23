The European Athletics Association has confirmed that the 2020 European Athletics Championships have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The competition was due to take place at Paris' Charlety Stadium from August 25 until August 30, and the French government is hoping to progressively lift lockdown restrictions from May 11.

However, the organisers have decided that it is best to cancel the competition amid fears that mass gatherings may not be permitted by the time of its mooted start date and for safety fears after rescheduling options were ruled out.

"European Athletics today announces that the Paris 2020 European Athletics Championships, scheduled to take place at the Charlety Stadium from 25-30 August, have been cancelled," a statement read.

"The decision to cancel the championships was taken today by Paris 2020 Local Organising Committee (LOC) and Fédération Française d'Athlétisme (FFA) at an extraordinary LOC Executive Committee meeting.

"This was held following an earlier meeting between the relevant French authorities. European Athletics and the Paris 2020 LOC had been evaluating all possible options for holding the championships this year as planned following a feasibility study relating to the current situation.

"The decision to cancel was driven by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the associated risks linked to the current situation, which are far from being under control, as well as the existing ban on mass gatherings in France."

Two of the French sporting calendar's showpiece events, have already been rescheduled, with Roland Garros moved from its May slot to late September and the Tour de France pushed back to late August from July.

