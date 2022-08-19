Dina Asher-Smith suffered disappointment in the final of the 200m at the European Championships after Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji beat her to the line.

Asher-Smith, the defending champion, had led at the bend, but Kambundji hit the front of the race with 80m left and the Brit could not respond.

Ad

European Championships ‘I’m frustrated’ - Asher-Smith pulls up injured with cramp in 100m final 16/08/2022 AT 21:03

“I definitely came here for the gold,” said Asher-Smith. “But sometimes it is what it is.”

"This year has been up and down. I am happy to be here, but not so happy with a silver, but you have to take it.”

Asher-Smith’s disappointment tempered what was otherwise an astonishing evening of success for Great Britain. Laura Muir picked up gold in the 1500m and Zharnel Hughes and Natheneel Mitchell-Blake secured a British 1-2 in the men’s 200m.

Elsewhere, Lawrence Okoye took a surprise bronze in the men’s discus.

The medal rush began when a season’s best throw of 67.14 saw Okoye seal a surprise bronze, behind Lithuania’s Mykolas Alekna, who took gold in a championship record of 69.78. Kristjan Ceh of Slovenia took bronze.

Then Muir kicked at the bell to add European gold to a world bronze, and a gold and a silver at the Commonwealth Games - all of which were won over a five-week period.

The Brit finished in a time of 4:01.08. Ciara Mageean of Ireland took silver in a season’s best of 4:02.56 and Sofia Ennaoui of Poland secured bronze in a time of 4:03.59. GB’s Katie Snowden settled for fourth with a time of 4:04.97.

“It looked hard on paper but actually doing it in person, never again," said Muir afterwards.

"It was an amazing opportunity and a very unique one that we’d ever get three championships in a year, let alone in five weeks in the summer.

“It’s just insane but I said you know what, I’ll give it a go.

“I got a medal at all three and to win the Commonwealths and win here, I’m so happy. This was the hardest one – on paper it looked the easiest: one event, only two rounds, but it’s the easiest out of the three physically.

“But it was so tough mentally – the most difficult race I think I’ve ever run. It was so hard – credit to all the other athletes who have done the three events, because it’s so difficult.”

Next up, Zharnel Hughes finished in a time of 20.07 to hold off GB team-mate Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake to add 200m gold to the silver he secured in the 100m.

“It was all strategy,” Hughes said.

“Once I got lane three, I said I have been here before, I just need to get out good enough and maintain it with the guys. Once I got to 110, 120, I made my move and showed my composure, cross the line for a gold medal.”

Filippo Tortu of Italy beat Charles Dobson to the line to prevent an all-British podium.

“I’ve only raced twice over the 200m before coming here, I’ve come back from a pretty big hamstring tear, and I’m happy I made it even just to get to the final,” said Dobson afterwards. “But it’s bittersweet.”

Athletics Cook revels in front of Munich crowd 7 HOURS AGO