Mo Farah followed up last week's record-breaking heroics with an imperious victory in the Antrim Coast Half Marathon in Northern Ireland.

The four-time Olympic champion broke the one-hour world record at the Diamond League in Brussels and extended his impressive form back on British soil, stopping the clock in one hour 27 seconds to beat Marc Scott.

Scott finished 12 seconds behind Farah while Ben Connor was third but it was the six-time world champion who stole the show to further augment his glittering medal haul.

And there was a memorable fourth place for home favourite Stephen Scullion, who finished in a time of 61:08 to set a new Northern Ireland record.

Scullion came out of the blocks quickly on the scenic Northern Irish coast, leading Farah, Scott and Connor after an impressive early display.

And he continued to lead the pack heading into the race's closing stages as the trailing triumvirate remained in hot pursuit.

But with just 1km to go the evergreen Farah, 37, made his move, reeling Scullion in and embarking on an unstoppable late charge to win in just over an hour.

Much of the pre-race build-up centred on whether Farah would break his own British half marathon record of 59.32 and while he failed to make further history, it remained a polished performance from the Team GB star.

Second-place Scott stopped the clock in 60:39 in his maiden competitive half marathon while Scullion will always remember his fourth-place finish, an athlete who grew up in Belfast and was flying the Northern Irish flag.

Lily Partridge won the women's race ahead of Sam Harrison and Clara Evans, while Tommy Hughes broke the over-60s world record with a brilliant time of 71:26.

