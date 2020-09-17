Fiers fuels Athletics past Rockies

Lamb also drove in a run and Liam Hendriks picked up his 13th save for Oakland
(31-19), which increased its lead to six games over Houston in the American
League West with 10 games remaining.
The Athletics also snapped a six-game losing streak against the Rockies.
Raimel Tapia and Tony Wolters had two hits apiece for Colorado, which lost
vital ground in its push to reach the postseason for the third time in four
seasons. The Rockies (22-26) have lost six of their last eight and fell 1 1/2
games behind San Francisco in the race for the final wild-card spot in the
National League.
The A's scored first thanks to some lack of control by Colorado starter German
Marquez. Tony Kemp led off the third inning with a walk and went to second on
an errant pickoff attempt by Marquez. Marcus Semien walked, and a passed ball
on ball four allowed Kemp to get to third.
Kemp scored when Robbie Grossman grounded into a forceout to give Oakland a
1-0 lead.
The Rockies came back in their half of the third inning. With one out Ryan
McMahon, Wolters and Tapia singled to tie it, but Wolters was stranded at
third.
That was all Colorado could muster off Fiers (6-2), who got his first win in
three tries against the Rockies. Fiers allowed just one run on seven hits,
struck out four and didn't walk a batter
The A's broke the tie in the sixth inning. La Stella led off with a single and
Matt Olson followed with a double to put runners on second and third. Matt
Canha drove in La Stella with a groundout, and Olson scored on Lamb's single
to make it 3-1.
Marquez (2-6) allowed three runs on six hits, struck out six and walked four
in 6 2/3 innings. He is winless since beating the Giants on Aug. 4.
