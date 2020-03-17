FIRST THREE MEETINGS OF 2020 DIAMOND LEAGUE SEASON IN APRIL AND MAY WILL NOT BE HELD DUE TO

FIRST THREE MEETINGS OF 2020 DIAMOND LEAGUE SEASON IN APRIL AND MAY WILL NOT BE HELD DUE TO
By Reuters

6 minutes agoUpdated 3 minutes ago

FIRST THREE MEETINGS OF 2020 DIAMOND LEAGUE SEASON IN APRIL AND MAY WILL NOT BE HELD DUE TO CORONAVIRUS - WORLD ATHLETICS

On the same topic