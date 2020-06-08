Athletics

Former athletics chief Diack in French court for corruption trial

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) - Lamine Diack, the disgraced former head of world athletics' governing body, arrived in a French courtroom on Monday for the start of a trial on charges of corruption and money laundering linked to a Russian doping scandal.

Diack, who turned 87 on Sunday, has denied wrongdoing. His lawyers have said the accusations are baseless. Diack headed the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), now renamed World Athletics, from 1999 to 2015.

(Reporting by Tangi Salaun; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

