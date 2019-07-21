Fraser-Pryce too good for Asher-Smith at Anniversary Games

Fraser-Pryce stole a march on the field in the early stages and never looked back to win in 10.78 as Britain's European champion over 100m and 200m clocked 10.92 seconds, a fraction off her season's best having equalled it with 10.91 in the heats.

Despite coming second, the performance adds another sub-11 second time to Asher-Smith's season as the Brit continues to gear up for the World Championships in Doha in September.

"I am in really good shape - I wanted to go 10.8 today, so seeing that time in the final was a bit frustrating," Asher-Smith said.

"But I really can't be disappointed with two 10.9's and I'll definitely look to push to faster times as the season progresses.

"I think there's a few things I need to work on ahead of Doha but really it's just about peaking. We have trials in August, so I'm looking forward to getting out of hard training and reaching my peak for then."

It was one step better for GB's men's 4x100m relay squad who set a new world leading time and meeting record, a time which was also the second fastest in British history.

The quartet of CJ Ujah, Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake won in 37.60 ahead of Japan and the Netherlands.

Kilty said: "Amazing win, so relaxed and with confidence comes trust in one another, that no matter what order we will have great chemistry.

"We were constantly pressing and making sure we ran down our opponents and we executed this element of our race well. Everyone did a great job."

Elsewhere, Lynsey Sharp impressed as she won the women's 800m in a season's best time of one minute 58.61 seconds while compatriot Alexandra Bell joined her on the podium in third.

In the day's other action, Briton Miguel Francis was a brilliant second in the men's 200m in 19.97 while Commonwealth bronze medallist Jake Wightman set a new personal best of 3:52.02 in the men's mile to come third.

Lorraine Ugan was fifth in the women's long jump while European heptathlon silver medallist Katarina Johnson-Thompson finished two places behind in seventh and team-mate Tom Gale came fifth also in the men's high jump.

Meanwhile, world indoor 60m hurdles champion Andrew Pozzi was sixth in the men's 110m hurdles.

Paralympic champion Sophie Hahn was victorious in the women's T35-38 100m while double Paralympic silver medallist Stef Reid finished top of the rankings in the women's T44-64 long jump with a second-round effort of 5.36m.

In the men's T53-54 800m, Dillon Labrooy produced a late charge to beat World Championship medallist Richard Chiassaro in a season's best time of 1:38.13.

