Gateshead Diamond League meeting cancelled

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - The re-scheduled Diamond League meeting due to be held in Gateshead on Sept.

12 has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, British Athletics confirmed on Thursday.

"It is with sad news that we announce that the proposed Müller Grand Prix Gateshead due to take place this September, has now been officially cancelled," a joint statement with Gateshead Council said.

"The government measures brought in earlier this year due to COVID-19 have ultimately prevented the progress of the much-needed upgrade of the facilities at the Gateshead International Stadium. Time has ultimately defeated us to ensure that international athletes can not only compete in a safe manner but also to their full potential in world class facilities."

The event had originally been scheduled for Aug. 16.

The athletics calendar has been badly-affected by the COVID-19 pandemic which forced the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics until next year.

Diamond League meetings in London, Rabat, Zurich, Paris and Eugene have also been cancelled. (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis)

