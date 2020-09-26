Rio 2016 Olympian Elliot Giles insists the sky's the limit ahead of 2021, after rounding off the Diamond League season with an 800m personal best in Doha.

The 26-year-old - who finished seventh in his heat in Brazil four years ago - has enjoyed a fruitful campaign despite the interruption of the global coronavirus pandemic, and clocked 1:44.56 to earn second place in Qatar.

Athletics Thompson-Herah back to her best as Diamond League concludes 6 HOURS AGO

Having shaved a tenth of a second off the lifetime best he set in Marseille earlier in September, Giles moved up to 14th in the all-time British rankings, while strengthening his grip on third place in the 2020 British 800m standings.

Kenya's Ferguson Rotich ultimately took victory in the searing Middle East heat, and while admitting he would've loved to have crossed the line first, Giles' form has him in buoyant mood ahead of Olympic year.

"It's a great way to wrap up the season and in heat like that it's pretty tough going, so I've got to be pleased," said the Birchfield Harriers athlete.

"It was like a game of chicken at the start - no-one wanted to go to the front. It was good, it was about trying to hold form and I thoroughly enjoyed it.

"I'm just pleased to be out racing. I've gone from expecting to be in no races this year to coming over to race in Doha in 40 degree heat which is phenomenal.

"What a year it's been and I'm just excited for the future now. I think if you set expectations you're stuck with them, but if you don't have any there's nothing to hamper you or slow you down.

"I'm going to train hard in the winter, I'm going to be sensible and do everything my coach tells me to and I can't wait to see what happens."

Sportsbeat 2020

Athletics Russia gets six-month extension to submit reinstatement plan 9 HOURS AGO