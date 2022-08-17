Samantha Harrison says she capped a season of long distance consistency by grabbing a valiant sixth-place finish at theÂ multi-sportÂ European Championships.

The Nottingham runner finished in the same position at this month's Commonwealth Games and ran another rock-solid 10,000m race in Munich as one of 18 athletes who finished.

Harrison, 27, stopped the clock in a time of 31:46.87 as British teammate Eilish McColgan, who dramatically sprinted to glory in Birmingham, scooped silver behind Turkish powerhouse Yasemin Can.

Israeli ace Lonah Chemtai Salpeter bagged bronze as Harrison missed out on a podium spot by just over a minute on Monday night.

Her time was over 25s slower than what she clocked at the Alexander Stadium but Harrison was keen to take the positives from another successful season.

The East Midlands star said: "Obviously it would have been nice to PB or go slightly better than I did before.

"But it was very consistent for me.

"I finished sixth again, which mirrored my finish at the Commonwealth Games the other week.

"So overall, I'm pretty happy."

Can, 25, ran the race at a brutal pace as her time of 30:32.57 proved over eight seconds too hot for McColgan to handle.

Harrison was part of the chasing pack and did finish in front of British teammate Jessica Judd, who looked to struggle coping with the punishing contest and crossed the line in 10th.

Judd, 27, finished three seconds ahead of Harrison at the Commonwealth Games but the Nottingham star turned the tables in their second major championship in the space of two weeks.

Harrison's time in Germany has now drawn to a close but McColgan, 31, will now turn her attention to the 5000m event later this week.

And the Scot, who won silver over the distance in Birmingham after her memorable 10,000m gold, said:

"It will be tough [doing the 5000m].

"But I've got two days recovery to do it all again.

"We'll have a think about it but I'm sure I'll be back, I love racing. To add another medal, I'm more than proud."

