Greinke, Bregman help Astros dispatch Athletics

Alex Bregman went 4-for-4 and belted his 30th home run of the season, a

three-run shot in the fifth inning that erased a 1-0 deficit and allowed the

Astros, who had lost the first three games of the series, to snap a five-game

losing streak.

Greinke (13-4) held the A's to one run and four hits in seven innings en route

to his third consecutive win since joining the Astros in a trade last month.

The 35-year-old improved to 4-1 in his career in Oakland and, coupled with his

6-0 record in San Francisco against the Giants, 10-1 in his big-league career

in the Bay Area.

He walked three and struck out six, giving up his only run on a Marcus Semien

leadoff homer in the fourth inning that temporarily put Oakland on top 1-0.

Greinke had retired the first nine A's in order before serving up Semien's

21st homer of the year.

The Astros rebounded immediately from their one-run deficit when Josh Reddick

and George Springer led off the fifth with consecutive singles off Athletics

left-hander Brett Anderson (10-9).

Anderson got two outs, but with the baserunners at second and third, he got

taken deep by Bregman for a 3-1 Astros' advantage.

The 30th homer for the 25-year-old is one shy of his career-high, set last

season.

The Astros increased their lead to 4-1 in the sixth when Carlos Correa walked

and Yuli Gurriel drove him home with a double.

Ryan Pressly and Roberto Osuna completed a six-hitter with a shutout inning

apiece. Osuna was credited with his 27th save.

Remaining winless in three starts against the Astros this season, Anderson

went five innings, allowing four runs and seven hits. He walked four and

struck out three.

Bregman finished with two singles, a double and his home run for Houston,

which completed a 4-6 trip.

Matt Olson had two hits for the A's, who saw a four-game winning streak come

to an end.

--Field Level Media