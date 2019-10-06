Grenada's Peters pulls off shock javelin win

DOHA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Grenada's Anderson Peters pulled off a shock win in the javelin at the world athletics championships on Sunday after an unpredictable event where Olympic champion Thomas Rohler failed to reach the final.

Peters took the lead with his first throw of 86.69 metres and extended his lead with a fourth throw of 86.89 as he gave the tiny Caribbean nation their second-ever world championship gold, following Kirani James' 400 metres win in 2011.

Estonia's Magnus Kirt was second with 86.21 although he retired from the competition after appearing to injure his shoulder with his fifth throw.

Kirt was wheeled off the field and unable to do a lap of honour although he took part in the medal ceremony with his arm in a sling.

Germany, who had been expected to dominate the competition, instead had to settle for a bronze with defending champion Johannes Vetter who threw 85.37 after an injury-plagued season.

In addition to Rohler, European silver medallist and German champion Andreas Hofmann also failed to reach the final. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Christian Radnedge)