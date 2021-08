Athletics

Gymnastics news Simone Biles: I gave an outlet for athletes to talk about mental health after Olympics

Speaking after her stand on mental health during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Simone Biles said she felt that she had given an outlet for all athletes to be able to talk about their own mental health in a way that wasn't possible before. Biles has been widely praised for the way she handled herself during the games.

00:01:22, 2 hours ago