Britain's Keely Hodgkinson laid down a marker to Olympic champion Athing Mu with victory in the women's 800m at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Eugene.

Olympic silver medallist Hodgkinson employed her trademark sit-and-kick tactics before powering clear of race leader Natoya Goule to win in a world lead time of 1:57.72.

World indoor champion Ajee Wilson finished second in 1:58.06 while Raevyn Rogers completed the podium in 1:58.44, with Hodgkinson's compatriot Jemma Reekie finishing in eighth.

And after American Mu had to pull out of the event earlier in the week due to contracting Covid-19, Hodgkinson set her sights on renewing their rivalry at the World Championships.

"It would have been good if she was here, but she's going to be there at the World Champs and I'm sure we'll have a good duel then â€“ I look forward to racing her," said Hodgkinson.

"I felt really good, it was a bit windy out there but there was good competition, it was a good run. I can't complain."

Meanwhile, fellow Briton Matt Hudson-Smith set a new national 400m record time of 44.35 seconds, breaking Iwan Thomas' 25-year-old mark to come third in Eugene.

Hudson-Smith's time was an improvement of one hundredth of a second on Thomas' 1997 record and saw him finish behind USA's Michael Norman and Grenada's Kirani James.

In the women's 100m, Dina Asher-Smith produced a season-best time of 10.98 but had to settle for fourth as Olympic 100m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah took the win.

The Jamaican crossed the line in 10.79 to finish ahead of American Sha'Carri Richardson (10.92) while Jamaica's Shericka Jackson edged out Asher-Smith to complete the podium.

Elsewhere, Laura Muir finished 11th in the women's 1500m as Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon prevailed in a world-leading time of 3:52.59 as Gudaf Tsegay came second.

