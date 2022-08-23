By Will Jennings in Munich

Heptathlete Holly Mills' European Championship campaign came to a disappointing end after withdrawing with a foot injury in Munich.

The Andover star was unable to complete in all seven events at the city's Olympic Stadium and pulled out ahead of the javelin competition on Thursday.

Mills, 22, finished fourth for Team England at the Commonwealth Games after narrowly missing out on a medal behind Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Kate O'Connor and Jade Oâ€™Dowda.

But she struggled at this week's championships in Bavaria and was sitting tenth overall before withdrawing with two events to go, while teammate O'Dowda delivered a valiant display to come seventh.

Mills, speaking just ahead of her injury-enforced withdrawal, said: â€œTo be honest, every event has not gone how I wanted it to.

"The hurdles didn't feel too bad, but it was slower than I thought it would be.

"In the high jump, I just struggled to get my rhythm together so that was a bit down.

"The shot put wasn't the worst as I was back over 13m, but it's still down on what I'm capable of.

"And in that 200m I just felt tired from start to finish, and I'm not entirely sure why.

"My body just wasn't reacting off the floor. So it was a disappointing way to end."

Mills finished fifth in the opening 100m hurdles event before languishing in ninth in Wednesday's high jump.

She battled to a sixth-place finish in the shot put before finishing the day with seventh in that sluggish 200m.

Mills then finished eighth in Thursday morning's long jump before deciding to withdraw ahead of the penultimate javelin event that evening.

Commonwealth bronze medallist O'Dowda, 22, enjoyed a more positive European campaign and hopes to use it as a springboard for future success.

The Oxford star said: "I had two really good events in the high jump and 800m, and everything else wasnâ€™t really anything special.

"But it wasnâ€™t anything awful â€“ they were all just solid.

"With the performances I did, I am happy with seventh-place and it was a good two days' work.

"It was a good experience and hopefully one of many in future."

