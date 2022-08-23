Germany grabbed the multi-sport European Championships' coveted Nations Trophy in dramatic fashion on a thrilling final night in Munich.

Home favourite and individual 100m champion Gina Luckenkemper helped lead the hosts to a memorable victory as Germany's gold medal in the women's 4x100m relay â€“ their 26th overall, and coming in the final race of the championships â€“ proved decisive in front of a bumper Olympic Stadium crowd.

Britain's men's 4x100m relay gold had teed up a tantalising conclusion but after the defending relay champions dropped the baton in the women's contest, Germany pounced to send the city's Olympic Park into raptures.

Italy finished third in the overall standings with 14 golds while France missed out on a top three place with 11 titles across the competition.

After 11 days of thrilling action among some of the continent's hottest athletes across nine sports, it seemed fitting the Nations Trophy was decided by the very final event.

Both Germany and Britain were duelling it out fiercely throughout the whole competition, with the likes of marathon star Richard Ringer, decathlon king Niklas Kaul and sprint queen Luckenkemper blazing a trail for other nations to follow.

Britain were hot on their heels throughout, however, grabbing a memorable six rowing gold medals in the water on the opening weekend ahead of Jessica Gadivora's stunning gymnastics gold medal on the floor on Sunday evening.

Eilish McColgan got the ball rolling for Britain in the athletics with 10,000m silver on the opening night at the Olympic Stadium, but Britain struggled for early momentum on a day when Ringer captured a breathtaking marathon victory at the city's iconic Odeonsplatz.

Britain seized the advantage in the triathlon thanks to Non Stanford's women's gold medal but the hosts were red-hot in the velodrome, romping to eight gold medals as Britain won eight gongs overall but could not get their hands on gold.

Slovenia, Poland and Austria proved the nations to beat in sport climbing while in beach volleyball, it was Latvia and Sweden who reigned supreme.

The blue riband athletics programme was always going to be pivotal to the final destination of the Nations Trophy, and so it proved as Germany and Britain slugged it out across seven thrilling days at the Olympic Stadium.

After McColgan had kicked off Britain's campaign on Monday, they struggled to find much early momentum as Germany started faster in front of a capacity Munich crowd.

But Britain reeled in the gap as the week went on as Matt Hudson-Smith's 400m title, Laura Muir's 1500m crown and Zharnel Hughes scorching to 200m swung momentum in their favour.

Keely Hodgkinson's long-awaited 800m victory on Saturday grabbed another gold for Britain but for Germany, they still had some trump cards in the locker in the form of that final night relay and Julian Weber in the men's javelin.

And that's what it came down to on a pulsating final evening in Munich, with Weber holding his nerve to seal a spine-tingling victory ahead of Britain and Germany's sprint showdown on the stored Olympic Stadium track.

Germany, spearheaded by Luckenkemper, characteristically held their nerve to spark wild scenes, emotional celebrations and cap a truly unforgettable 11 days of multi-sport European Championships drama.

