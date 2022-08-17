Matt Hudson-Smith vowed to complete a sizzling summer hat-trick of medals after waltzing into the European Championship final.

The Wolverhampton speedster clocked a comfortable time of 44.98 to win his 400m semi-final ahead of Ricky Petrucciani and Joao Coelho on a melting multi-sport day in Munich.Â

Ad

Hudson-Smith, 27, bagged World Championship bronze in Oregon last month before his hopes of hometown Commonwealth gold went up in smoke against Zambian underdog Muzala Samukonga.

Athletics Munich crowd spurs Sawyers onto European Championship final 28 MINUTES AGO

The 2018 European champion insists he's got plenty more left in the tank and is hungry to grab a full haul of gold, silver and bronze medals across this year's jam-packed season.

He said: "I said I was going to get three medals [this summer], and it's time to complete the set.

"I'm going to go and get ready and get the win.

"It felt good, I'm recovered and ready to go.

"It was good and felt very easy today.

"I just wanted to execute the race and get through to the final and we will go from there.

"I just wanted to set it off well in the heats so I'll be ready to go in that final."

Hudson-Smith finished third in Eugene earlier this summer as American Michael Norman and Grenadian Kirani James proved too hot to handle.

He went into the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as red-hot favourite for gold but was stunned by Samukonga, 19, at an expectant Alexander Stadium.

The African ace stopped the clock in a speedy 44.66s to beat the West Midlands favourite by 0.15s and leave the Birmingham crowd in disbelief.

Samukonga emptied everything out to beat the two-time World Championship medallist â€“ literally â€“ as he vomited after crossing the line.

Hudson-Smith was hellbent on bouncing back in Munich, however, and progressed to Wednesday night's showpiece before watching young teammate Alex Haydock-Wilson do the same in the second heat of the day.

Hudson-Smith, who races in the final at 8:43pm on Wednesday, added: "Alex has got to the final and I'm really happy for him.

"It's his first individual European final so it is a big moment for him."

The multi-sport European Championships Munich 2022, featuring Athletics, Beach Volleyball, Canoe Sprint, Cycling, Gymnastics, Table Tennis, Triathlon, Rowing, Sport Climbing, takes place 11th-21st August on the 50th anniversary of the Olympics Games in the German city. Watch daily live coverage across BBC One, Two, Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website

Athletics Long jumper Abigail Irozuru feels early Euro exit sums up season 28 MINUTES AGO