Eilidh Doyle says Olympic success in Tokyo will be won on mental strength more than ever before.

The 34-year-old is embarking on her own attempt to qualify for a third Games against the odds having given birth in January 2020 and torn her calf in February.

And Doyle believes the next slate of Olympic champions will be the most resilient in history having overcome the adversity of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The biggest challenge for athletes now is the uncertainty and the fact that things are changing every day," said Doyle,â€¯who is working with Purplebricks to encourage the nation to get behind Team GB on their journey to Tokyo.

"Athletes really need to tap into their mindset and focus on eliminating the trickle of doubt around the Games and whether they can qualify.

"That's been the toughest thing, always having those anxieties in the back of your mind.

"The people that will triumph will be the ones who managed the pandemic as best they could with a strong mindset.

"You need that anyway to win an Olympic gold medal, but never more so than this time."

Doyle gave birth to son Campbell in January 2020 and after a positive post-pregnancy experience, wanted to stick it to sceptics and make the original dates for the Games.

Postponement looked to have made that even easier until she tore her calf muscle in February 2020 and just as it was getting better, stubbed and broke her toe at home last month.

Doyle is bidding for a third appearance at the Olympics and was one of the lucky athletes who felt the warmth of home support at London 2012.

"I was very young at London 2012 and I remember when I was preparing to race, someone in that crowd shouted, â€œGood luck, Eilidh!"' she remembers.

"It was my second major championships and I wasn't well-known. I remember how much it meant that someone knew my name and wanted me to do well.

"The home support was just fantastic and knowing you had all those people willing you on was so special. In Tokyo, athletes will know that the British public are supporting from home, wanting the athletes to do as well as they can."

As her preparations continue, Doyle was presented with a specially commissioned piece of artwork designed to rally support for Team GB athletes.

Scottish footballer Leighton McIntosh was tasked with creating a special print to adorn Purplebricks' for sale and to let boards on the theme of inspiring Olympic support.

The Cove Rangers striker created 'Shine Through', which captures the energy and unique nature of the Olympic flame and had a big effect on Doyle when it was revealed to her.

"It was really special to get the chance to speak to Leighton and see the painting," she said.

"It's not your average Olympic image - there's so much more to it, and people will take something new from it every time they see the image on a for sale board.

"I spoke to Leighton about how meticulous he is in the process of painting, and it's very similar to the way an athlete prepares for a competition.

"It's poignant given the fact that a lot of Olympic athletes are continuing to prepare so hard to qualify for and compete in Tokyo."

