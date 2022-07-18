Athletics

'I'm a quick reactor' - Devon Allen upset at false start DQ by one thousandth of a second at World Championships

'I'm a quick reactor' - Devon Allen was left stunned and upset by his false start disqualification by one thousandth of a second at the World Championships. The Oregon hurdler, who came into the meet ranked second in the world, was called for a false start by one thousandth of a second. The red card was met with lusty boos from the crowd. Allen took his time leaving the track.

