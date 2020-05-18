Athletics

Jamaican sprint king Bolt becomes father for first time

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

May 18 (Reuters) - Athletics great and eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt and his long-time girlfriend Kasi Bennett welcomed their first child on Sunday, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness confirmed in a congratulatory tweet on Monday.

Jamaica's Bolt, who holds world records in the 100m and 200m distance, confirmed Bennett was expecting a daughter in an Instagram video in March.

"Congratulations to our sprint legend Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett on the arrival of their baby girl," Holness tweeted.

World body says clean record required for athletes seeking welfare grant

15/05/2020 AT 09:47

Bolt, the only sprinter to win the 100m and 200m golds at three consecutive Olympics (2008, 2012 and 2016), had previously said he would advise his future children against following in his footsteps.

"That’s going to be hard for my kid. If they want to do it, I'm fine with it. But initially I'm going to say don't do it, because I know the pressure that will come along with it," the 33-year-old said during the weekend of Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

An 11-time world champion, Bolt retired after the 2017 world championships in London where he suffered a hamstring injury in the final race of his career. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Farah: Tokyo delay could help 10,000m title defence

13/05/2020 AT 12:41
World Athletics announce revised calendar with 11 Diamond League meetings

12/05/2020 AT 16:25
