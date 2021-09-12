It was a clean sweep for Britain at the 5th Avenue Mile, with Jemma Reekie and Jake Wightman winning the women’s and men’s pro races.

In what was the 40th anniversary of the event in New York, Wightman ran the seventh-fastest time in history to back up his win in 2018 - while Reekie followed up her fourth place in the 800 metres at the Tokyo Olympics with a comfortable success.

Wightman was running in the race for the fourth time and was delighted to end his season in style, as he clocked a time of 3:49.50.

“I always wanted to approach this race trying to win because that’s the best way to end a season, especially in New York,” Wightman said. “That was my fourth run here and second win, and I think once you learn how to win it, since you’ve done it before it’s a nice advantage."

Reekie was making her debut in the contest, but showed no sign of nerves as she crossed the line in a time of 4:21.60, comfortably ahead of American duo Nikki Hiltz and Shannon Osika

Jenny Simpson had won the past seven renewals of the women’s race, something Reekie acknowledged.

“This is always a meet I’ve wanted to run, and Jenny’s won eight times, so it was great to follow in her footsteps and be here in New York,” Reekie said.

