Katarina Johnson-Thompson's Olympic plans remain on track despite the heptathlon world champion revealing she is currently recovering from an Achilles injury.

The 28-year-old sustained the knock towards the end of last year and has since been wearing a protective boot, which is being taken off today (February 1) with a view to resuming training in March.

Tokyo 2020 Johnson-Thompson out until March 3 HOURS AGO

Johnson-Thompson wrote on Instagram: "My rehab is going as well as could be expected and whilst I am currently at home in Liverpool focusing on my recovery I will be heading back to Montpellier to begin training again in March.

"Understandably this is not the start to the year I was hoping for but I'm pleased to be able to share this off the back of a positive few weeks.

"I have a great team around me and I would like to thank them, along with all of my partners, for their unwavering support through what has been a difficult year for everyone.

"This news doesn't impact my plans for 2021, Tokyo is still very much the focus and I look forward to representing Great Britain in my third Olympic Games. Thanks for all your support!"

Johnson-Thompson took gold in the 2019 World Championships in Doha with a British record of 6981 points after setting personal bests in four of the seven disciplines.

She is aiming for her first Olympic medal in Tokyo having finished sixth in Rio and 14th as a 19-year-old in London four years earlier.

Johnson-Thompson could become the third British female heptathlete to win Olympic gold should she finish top of the podium this summer, following in the footsteps of Denise Lewis in 2000 and Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill in 2012.

Sportsbeat 2021

Athletics Asher-Smith returns to produce 60m World Indoor Tour victory 30/01/2021 AT 10:19