Johnson-Thomspon victorious at Gotzis

That score was an improvement on the 6,759 points that won her a European Championship silver in 2018.

A long jump of 6.68 meters was enough to extend her overnight lead, and the 26-year-old Briton also did well in the 800m event.

Her showing saw her come in ahead of Latvia's Laura Ikarniece (6,476 points) and Hungarian Xeria Krizsan (6,469 points).

Fellow British athlete Tim Duckworth finished in 17th place on 7,981 points in the men's decathlon, which was won by Canadian Damian Warner (8,711).