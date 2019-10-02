Judd mixing up distances in hope to make World Championship mark

Having made her Worlds debut back in 2013 in Moscow in the 800m and then competed in the 1500m in London in 2017 she was left feeling short changed.

After dedicating her life to training she wanted more track time – so has opted to move up again – this time to the 5,000m.

And with her dad Mick as her coach, Judd feels more at home at the longer distance and wants to make enough of a mark to start thinking about competing at that distance at Tokyo.

She said: "I wanted to try something different by taking on the 5,000m from the 1500m.

"I enjoyed the 1500m but with the training I had to do a bit more of the faster reps. Doing the 5,000m means I can be on the track for a bit longer, my personal best for the 1,500m is 4mins 03secs and that just seems like a short time to be out on the track!

"You put so much effort in, that I liked the idea of being in a race that lasted more than 10 minutes or over 15 minutes.

"It means you can commit 100 per cent and I have really tested myself and it is a different style."

The move has worked so far as she won gold at the World University Games in Naples earlier this year and says she is feeling more comfortable at the distance.

But she knows if she is to be a contender for the Olympics next year then she will have to step things up and prove herself on the world stage.

She says she is using this week in Doha as a barometer to see where she is and get as close as she can to her personal best.

She added: "My dad was brave enough to say we would take it on together. A lot of people have doubted him as a coach and me as an athlete after I missed out on the Worlds in Beijing and the Rio Olympics.

"So it has been nice to prove a few people wrong. To make the next step then my training sessions will need to improve and I need to get even quicker in races. That will be key to see if I stay at this distance or drop back down.

"But in Doha I just want to know I have given it everything and that would be a success for me. There is no pressure on me.

"A lot of people did not expect me to get here so I want to go out there and enjoy myself and try and beat my personal best."

Sportsbeat 2019