Kenya’s Judith Jeptum broke a new course record at the Paris Marathon with a time of 2:19:48 – one minute and seven seconds better than the previous mark set by compatriot Purity Rionoripo.

Jeptum headed into the race after setting a personal best time of 2:22.30 in Abu Dhabi last November.

Ad

The 26-year-old had to battle with the unseasonably cold conditions in the French capital, but soldiered on to complete the race in record time.

Athletics 'This is impacting lives' - Heyes issues plea to cut doping out of Athletics 29/03/2022 AT 10:53

Upon completing the race, she said: “In the beginning the weather was very cold, and it is very difficult to run in 2 degrees, but I tried my best.

“From 6km, I tried to push a lot but it was not easy.”

Meanwhile, the men’s side of the race was won by Ethiopian Deso Gelmisa, who finished with a time of 2:05:07 to finish above compatriot Seifu Tura.

'What a turn-up this is!' - Gelmisa takes stunning win at Paris Marathon

Morhad Amdouni claimed third place and set a French record time of 2:05:22 to beat the previous record set by Benoît Zwierzchiewski in 2003, who ran the race in 2:06:36.

Athletics Andrew Heyes issues passionate plea to cut doping out of Athletics 29/03/2022 AT 10:51