LIVE

3000m Steeplechase - Women

Kamila Skolimowska Memorial - 6 September 2020

Kamila Skolimowska Memorial - Follow this athletics event live with Eurosport. The action starts at 6 September 2020 on 15:00. Eurosport live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Get all the latest on Athletics: calendar, results and standings.