Katarina Johnson-Thompson added to Müller Anniversary Games line-up

Johnson-Thompson will line up in the 200m on day one, followed by the long jump on day two of the Games, taking place at the London Stadium between 20-21 July.

The Liverpool athlete has, so far this year, continued to produce the good form she found in 2018, a successful year in which she won the World Indoor pentathlon title, followed by gold at the Commonwealth Games in Australia and silver at the European Championships in Berlin.

In March, she won her second European Indoor pentathlon title in Glasgow, before winning the heptathlon at the Gotzis Hypo-Meeting in Austria last month with a personal best and world-leading score of 6,813 points, beating her previous best score of 6,759, set in Berlin on her way to winning European silver last year.

With just over one month to go until the Games, Johnson-Thompson said the event will serve as the perfect springboard into her World Championship preparations.

"I'm really looking forward to competing on both days at the Müller Anniversary Games this year," she said.

"With just ten weeks to go until the World Championships, all the best athletes will be competing with an eye on being in the best shape for Doha.

"I'll be doing the same, trying to put together what I'd be working on in training to produce good performances on both days.

"I love this meet and the London Stadium is such an amazing venue, there's no place like it in the world."

Johnson-Thompson competed in last year's anniversary games, clearing 1.95m to come ninth in the high jump before finishing in fifth in the long jump.

