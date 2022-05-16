Katarina Johnson-Thompson will compete in the long jump at the Muller Birmingham Diamond League later this month.

The reigning World and Commonwealth heptathlon champion is also ranked third on the British all-time list for long jump with a personal best of 6.92m (outdoor).

Guided by new coach Petros Kyprianou, Johnson-Thompson will face world-class opposition such as Olympic, world and European champion Malaika Mihambo of Germany and world indoor medallist Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk of Ukraine.

"To compete in the Alexander Stadium ahead of the Commonwealth Games is a fantastic opportunity," said the British heptathlon record-holder who is due to make her first competitive appearance in the UK since her Tokyo 2020 campaign was ended due to injury.

"I'm working on some new things, it's still relatively early season, and although it's important for me to perform at the highest level, it's also about building slowly towards the major championships, gaining confidence, and just getting back out there and enjoying myself.

"I love being an athlete and competing in front of big crowds, so the opportunity to compete in front of the British fans at home is very special and one I'm really looking forward to.

"I've had a lot of ups and downs in my career, and it's really taught me to grasp opportunities when they come along as you never know what is around the corner."

The Muller Birmingham Diamond League is the second meeting of the 2022 Wanda Diamond League series, which started in Doha this month.

