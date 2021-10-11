Kenya's Benson Kipruto produced a tactical masterclass to win the men's race at the Boston Marathon, as fellow Kenyan Diana Kipyogei took victory in the women's race.

The world’s oldest marathon, which is usually held in April, was taking place 910 days after the previous edition in 2019 due to cancellations caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Promising American CJ Albertson started quickly and opened up a huge lead in the men’s race, but he could not keep up his rapid speed. With 20 miles to go, the leading pack caught up. After a couple of kilometres of settling, Kipruto made his move with around 5k to go.

Athletics Ferndale relishing 'Reverse Running Challenge' as he tackles five backwards marathons in five days 03/10/2021 AT 18:23

The Kenyan winner of May’s Battle of the Teams in Prague timed his run to perfection, and there was no response from the challengers, crossing the line in 02:09:51. Ethiopian pair Lemi Berhanu and Jemal Yimer took second and third place respectively.

The women's race came to life around the 25k mark, as Kenya's Diana Kipyogei broke away and led at 20 miles, before she was caught by Ethiopia's 2018 world half marathon champion Netsanet Gudeta

But with Gudeta looking the fresher, Kipyogei rallied again and opened up another gap, at which point, former winner Edna Kiplagat became the nearest challenger - though 27 seconds behind at 40k. Kipyogei held on strong, taking the tape in 02:24:45 ahead of Kiplagat and Mary Ngugi.

A day after finishing second in the Chicago Marathon, Marcel Hug took a dominant victory in the men’s wheelchair race ahead of Daniel Romanchuk - a role reversal from yesterday’s event.

But he was six seconds short of the course record, having admitted he made a mistake when he missed a turn near the end, instead following the lead car off the route. Had he stayed on track, Hug would likely have set the fastest world leading time for an official marathon course.

Manuela Schar followed up her London Marathon win with another easy win in the women’s wheelchair event.

Athletics Lemma and Jepkosgei victorious, Swiss pair achieve double record time 03/10/2021 AT 12:36