Kenya orders closure of training camps and clubs over coronavirus worries

Athletics Kenya's announcement follows last week's edict to bar athletes from travelling to international events.

"All athletics training camps and clubs should remain closed until further notice," the body said in a statement. "Athletes are advised to continue training individually and coaches encouraged to continue monitoring individual athletes."

Sporting events around the world are being suspended or cancelled entirely as countries scramble to contain the spread of the virus, which has infected more than 196,000 people and led to more than 7,800 deaths.

Bernard Ouma, who coaches 1,500m world champion Timothy Cheruiyot, told Reuters that they had moved to minimise group training before the announcement on Wednesday.

"We decided to break the camp, so guys are training by themselves. But I am monitoring the work," said Ouma, who runs Rongai Athletics Club, located on the outskirts of Nairobi, and also coaches Elijah Manangoi, the 2017 1,500m world champion.

Athletics Kenya said on Wednesday it was halting physical meetings for the next month and urged athletes who had travelled outside the country over the last two weeks to self-quarantine.

The Africa Cross Country Championships scheduled for April 8 in Togo have also been postponed with no new date set.