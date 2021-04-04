Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich smashed the world half marathon record, clocking a time of 1 hour, 04 minutes and 02 seconds at the N Kolay Istanbul Half Marathon to shave 29 seconds off the old mark.

Kenyan Hellen Obiri a two-time world 5,000m champion finished third with a time of 1:04:51 - the fastest debut half marathon in history - to mark the first time three women finished inside 65 minutes in one half marathon.

Kibiwott Kandie of Kenya won the men's race in a time of 59:35.

Kandie, who set the world record in Valencia last year, raced into the lead with about 12 minutes remaining and held off the challenge of compatriot Geoffrey Kamworor to claim victory by three seconds, with Roncer Kipkorir taking third place.

Additional reporting by Reuters.

Leading results

Women

1 Ruth Chepngetich (KEN) 1:04:02

2 Yalemzerf Yehualaw (ETH) 1:04:40

3 Hellen Obiri (KEN) 1:04:51

4 Joan Chelimo Melly (KEN) 1:05:09

5 Brigid Kosgei (KEN) 1:06:01

6 Hiwot Gebrekidan (ETH) 1:06:47

7 Bekelech Gudeta (ETH) 1:06:54

8 Alia Saeed Mohammed (UAE) 1:07:31

9 Melat Kejeta (GER) 1:07:33

10 Yasemin Can (TUR) 1:08:32

Men

1 Kibiwott Kandie (KEN) 59:35

2 Geoffrey Kamworor (KEN) 59:38

3 Roncer Kipkorir (KEN) 59:46

4 Amdework Walelegn (ETH) 59:48

5 Leonard Barsoton (KEN) 59:59

6 Stephen Kissa (UGA) 1:00:02

7 Benard Ngeno (KEN) 1:00:28

8 Vestus Chemjor (KEN) 1:02:07

9 Getaye Fisseha Gelaw (ETH) 1:03:32

10 Aras Kaya (TUR) 1:03:36

