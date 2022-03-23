Josh Kerr will break from tradition to race on the European circuit when he takes on the 1500m at the Muller Diamond League Birmingham.

The Olympic silver medallist has only competed once in a Diamond League event, the Emsley Carr Mile at the 2019 Anniversary Games in London.

Ad

Ethiopia's Samuel Tefera won the historic race that day and the newly crowned world indoor champion will take on Kerr once again at the re-opened Alexander Stadium on May 21.

World Indoor Championships Ingebrigtsen cut down late as Tefera takes gold in 1500m, Duplantis sets another WR 20/03/2022 AT 18:21

"Making the podium in Tokyo might have been a surprise to some people, but it wasn't a surprise to me," says the confident Scot.

"I don't race too often, but I build consistent training blocks. I'm not one for big training camps and expensive facilities, but I work hard, and I have great belief in myself. I just keep my head down and stack the good days.

"I've enjoyed running fast this winter and I definitely want to continue that form and take down the British outdoor 1500m record, but it's winning medals this summer that counts.

"My goal in Birmingham is to lay down a marker for the rest of the season as I prepare for the World Championships and Commonwealth Games."

Kerr is targeting Mo Farah's metric mile mark of 3:28.81, having gone down to 3:29.05 to stand on the podium on Olympic debut in Tokyo.

Sitting second on the British all-time list for the event, Kerr broke national indoor 1500m and mile records in Boston last month.

The 24-year-old joins Dina Asher-Smith on the bill for the event, the second stage of the Diamond League season, with the sprinter confirmed for the 100m in the second city.

World Indoor Championships Jacobs beats Coleman and Bracy for 60m gold at World Indoor Championships 19/03/2022 AT 20:40