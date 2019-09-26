Key women to watch at world championships

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Key women to watch at the Sept. 27-Oct.

6 world championships at Doha:



SHAUNAE MILLER-UIBO, Bahamas, 400m

Miller-Uibo wanted to chase both the 200 and 400 metres

titles, but the schedule did not work out.

So the Olympic champion, aged 25, will try to add to a 400

metres streak that began in 2017, then lobby for a Tokyo

Olympics programme that makes possible a rare 200-400m double.

The Bahamian, who is raising money for her Hurricane

Dorian-devastated nation, created major headlines with her

"dive" to defeat Allyson Felix by 0.07 second in the Rio

Olympics 400m.



MARIA LASITSKENE, Russia, high jump

As Lasitskene soars to heights no other jumper has cleared

in nearly a decade, the Russian has taken an equally rare step

off the track.

The two-time world champion, aged 26, has publicly

criticized her country’s suspended athletics federation for what

she says is a lack of progress toward reinstatement four years

into a doping scandal.

Not since 2011 has a woman leaped as high as Lasitskene's

marks of 2.06 metres in 2017 and 2019, which are three

centimetres short of the world record.



SIFAN HASSAN, Netherlands, 1,500, 5,000m, 10,000m

Whatever events the Ethiopian-born Dutch woman decides to

run, gold medals will be on the line.

The 26-year-old, who trains in the United States with

acclaimed coach Alberto Salazar, holds the world record in the

mile and the year's fastest times in the 1,500m and 3,000m and

third best in the 5,000m.

But it is the 5,000 and 10,000m she likely will pursue after

taking Diamond League honours in the 1,500 and 5,000m.

"The one world record I would love would be the 5,000m,"

Hassan said.



DALILAH MUHAMMAD, USA, 400m hurdles

Rain, a rarity in Doha, could be a good omen for the 400m

hurdles world record holder.

Muhammad won Olympic gold in the rain at the 2016 Rio Games

and smashed the 16-year-old world record with a run of 52.20

seconds on another rainy day at Des Moines, Iowa in July.

Now comes the challenge of seeking her first world title,

and a riveting final it likely will be with her main rival

almost certain to be the 20-year-old many thought would be the

new record holder, fellow American Sydney McLaughlin.

Muhammad, 29, got there first in the record-breaking U.S.

championships as McLaughlin ran 52.88 for second, but the tables

were turned at the Zurich Diamond League final, with McLaughlin

claiming the victory as Muhammad finished third.



SHELLY-ANN FRASER-PRYCE, Jamaica, 100, 200, 4x100m relay

No runner, male or female, has ever won four 100m world

titles, but Fraser-Pryce will try to make that happen.

Gold medallist in 2009, 2013 and 2015, she also will attempt

to become at age 32 the oldest world female 100m winner. Retired

American Carmelita Jeter currently holds the honour at 31.

While Usain Bolt's world-record breaking success at the 2008

Beijing Olympics dominated the headlines, Fraser-Pryce also made

her share by becoming the first Jamaican woman to win an Olympic

100m race.



KATERINA STEFANIDI, Greece, pole vault

The Greek just became the first female pole vaulter to win

four consecutive Diamond League titles. Now the reigning Olympic

and world champion is aiming for two more honours.

A victory in Doha would enable the 29-year-old to join

American Stacy Dragila and Russian Yelena Isinbayeva as the only

repeat female pole vault world champions. Dragila did it in 1999

and 2001 with Isinbayeva taking gold in 2005 and 2007.

Stefanidi also has a chance for a third global title, an

exclusive club that currently includes only Isinbayeva (with

five - two Olympic, three world) and Dragila (three - two world,

one Olympic).



YULIMAR ROJAS, Venezuela, triple jump

The world indoor and outdoor champion definitely has the

world record in her sights.

Tuning up for the world championships earlier this month,

the 23-year-old bounded 15.41 metres, nine centimetres shy of

the 1995 record that Ukrainian Inessa Kravets set two months

before Rojas was born.

"I want to show women that if you work hard for something

you can do it," Rojas said after improving her personal best by

30 centimetres and becoming the fourth female triple jumper to

record at least four 15-metre jumps in the same year.

The jump made Rojas the favourite for another world title

with contenders Shanieka Ricketts of Jamaica (14.93m) and

Colombian Olympic champion Caterine Ibarguen (14.89m).



(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina

Editing by Christian Radnedge)

