Kipruto sets 10km road world record in Valencia

World 10,000m bronze medallist Kipruto clocked 26 minutes 24 seconds to shave 14 seconds off the yet-to-be-ratified mark set by Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei six weeks ago at a different course in the same city.

The 20-year-old also bettered the 5km road world record by reaching the halfway mark of the World Athletics Gold Label event in 13:18.

He went even faster in the second half, clocking 13:06 but athletics' governing body said in a statement that the latter effort would not be eligible for ratification.

Benard Kimeli made it a one-two for Kenya, coming second in 27:12 and Switzerland's Julien Wanders was third in a new European record of 27:13.

Chepkirui's time was initially reported as 29:42, which would have meant she bettered fellow Kenyan Joyciline Jepkosgei's record set in Prague three years ago.

However, her official time was later confirmed as 29:46, making her the second fastest woman ever.

Rosemary Wanjiru and Norah Jeruto clocked identical times of 29:51 to finish behind Chepkirui and move to joint third on the world all-time list.

It was the first time three women finished had a 10km road race inside 30 minutes. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)