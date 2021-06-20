Sydney 2000 gold medallist Denise Lewis is backing Mo Farah to win his race against time and secure a spot in the Team GB squad for this summer's rescheduled Olympics.

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Farah - who is already the most successful British track athlete in modern Games history - is bidding to make a fourth appearance on sport's greatest stage at the age of 38.

His plans suffered a major setback earlier this month when an eighth-place finish at the European 10,000m Cup in Birmingham left him 22 seconds short of the 27:28 standard required to qualify for Tokyo.

Manchester's British Athletics Championships at the end of June offer Farah another chance to book his seat on the plane, and three-time Olympic heptathlete Lewis reckons he will already be harbouring ambitions beyond squad selection.

"When you've produced what Mo has done over the last decade or so, I think he'd be very disappointed not to make it," said Lewis, who is working with Purplebricks to encourage the nation to get behind Team GB on their journey to Tokyo.

"Everyone loves to see the names you're familiar with getting onto the plane, representing the country.

"When you've done it as many times as Mo has, anything less is a disappointment. You can't lie, you can't mask it. But I think people do take things for granted after a while, if you're a champion and a winner it takes a lot to be that person again.

"Mo is determined and does want to get back to those heights. He will be working hard to do that and that's all you can expect and ask for from an athlete. They will give their all."

The Olympic prospects of world heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson are similarly unclear, with the Liverpudlian having been granted a medical exemption to miss the British Olympic trials due to an Achilles problem.

But Lewis - who romped to gold in Australia following an interrupted preparation period herself - believes Johnson-Thompson can mirror her own journey from injury despair to Games glory.

"Her score suggests she is one of the best heptathletes in the world. If she's able to get onto the track relatively healthy then she can do well," she said.

"I know what the lack of preparation is like - I remember not really doing much before Sydney. That just requires a different type of mental strength and attitude, and I think Kat has proved she can do that."

One British athlete likely to be challenging for medals is 200m world champion Dina Asher-Smith, who signalled her intentions with a win over the distance in a season's-best time of 22.06s at the Diamond League meeting in Florence, after winning twice in the 100m earlier in the season.

Lewis added: "Dina always impresses - it always seems like she's in great form.

"She won in Doha and she is expected to win again. It's not going to be easy with the likes of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce also looking strong, but I think we've seen mentally that she's got all the tools in her back pocket to handle that."

