Katarina Johnson-Thompson's injury-hit hopes of banishing Team GB's Tokyo athletics demons will hinge on her ability to repel nemesis Nafi Thiam's pressure in make-or-break events, says Denise Lewis.

Johnson-Thompson, 28, kicks off her quest for heptathlon gold after a turbulent season on Wednesday bidding to usurp Rio 2016 champion Thiam's crown.

The Belgian beat both London 2012 champion Jessica Ennis-Hill - who won silver - and Johnson-Thompson - who finished sixth - in Brazil before the Liverpool ace bounced back to be crowned multi-event queen at the 2019 World Championship in Doha.

A ruptured Achilles tendon in December 2020 almost derailed her Tokyo ambitions but Johnson-Thompson arrives in Japan ranked world No.1 and the reigning Commonwealth champion.

Dina Asher-Smith's injury and Zharnel Hughes' 100m final false start mean Team GB's athletics stars have endured a torrid time in Tokyo but Lewis, Sydney 2000 champion, believes a fit and firing KJT in her favoured long jump and high jump can finally transform their fortunes.

Johnson-Thompson may arrive in Japan undercooked but Lewis, who scooped bronze at Atlanta 1996, insists she has what it takes to challenge Thiam, Anouk Vetter and the USA's transatlantic trio and ascend the Tokyo podium.

She added: "There are there very good American athletes that will pose a threat to Kat, who all produced good scores at the American trials.

"While Anouk Vetter from Holland, who won European gold in 2016, will also be in the mix.

"But Kat will be up there - she might not be in 6900 [points] shape, but I think to get on the podium you'll need something around 6600 or 6500. I think she's capable of doing that."

