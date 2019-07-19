This year's renewal of the Muller Anniversary Games sees Britain’s James Ellington making a comeback after career-threatening injuries - and there is plenty to keep you interested across the two-day event.

Laura Muir, Laura Weightman, Charlie Da’Vall Grice and Dina Asher-Smith are just four of the stars set to take to the stage, with just over a year to go before Tokyo 2020.

It's a comprehensive, world-class field gracing the capital, and Eurosport have compiled a list of the stand-out events for you to catch over the weekend in East London.

Britain's Laura Muir celebrates gold in the womens 1500m final at the 2019 European Athletics Indoor Championships in GlasgowGetty Images

SATURDAY

1.20pm Men’s long jump

Cuba’s Juan Miguel Echevarría and South Africa’s Luvo Manyonga will compete in this star-studded non-Diamond League competition.

All eyes will be on whether Echevarria can connect properly with the take-off board, after struggling in Lausanne - but Greece’s Miltiádis Tentóglou could pose a threat.

2.09pm Women’s pole vault

Holly Bradshaw joins a competitive field that includes world and Olympic champion Katerina Stefanidi, as well as the winner of two Diamond Leagues this year, Angelica Bengtsson and Yarisley Silva of Cuba.

Holly Bradshaw celebrates winning bronze in the women's pole vault final at the European ChampionshipsGetty Images

3.06pm Women's 200m

Commonwealth heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson will compete in the women's 200m before turning to the long jump on Sunday.

Johnson-Thompson will be joined on the start line by Jamaican duo Schillonie Calvert-Powell and Shashalee Forbes, while Britain's Beth Dobbin is also part of the field.

3.39pm Women’s 1500m

Laura Muir will have Konstanze Klosterhalfen for company when she seeks to adds to her accoldaes this year in the women's 1500m.

The double-double European Indoor champion faces further competition from Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegaye, Morocco’s Rabab Arrafi, Axumawit Embaye and Britain’s Sarah McDonald. Speaking ahead of the event, Muir said:

" This year is a huge one for me and the race at the Müller Anniversary Games is going to be a key test ahead of the world championships at the end of the summer. "

“The Müller Anniversary Games is 10 weeks before Doha so the countdown clock will really start ticking there, so I can’t wait to get out and race.”

3.50pm Men's 100m Final

James Ellington makes his first competitive appearance since a serious motorbike accident in Tenerife in 2017.

Britain's James Ellington is back on the track after a lengthy absenceGetty Images

The 33-year-old suffered career-threatening injuries, but Ellington will take part in the heats (2.35pm and 2.45pm) in the hope of qualifying for the final.

Triple Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse and 2011 world champion Yohan Blake have made the trip while Zharnel Hughes returns to the venue seeking to improve on his second-place finish at last year’s event.

4.11pm Men’s T64 100m

A mouth-watering prospect awaits in the men's T64 100m as Britain's double Paralympic champion Jonnie Peacock renews his battle against USA’s Richard Browne.

Jonnie PeacockGetty Images

SUNDAY

12.58pm Legends 4x100m

The 4x100m Legends Relay sees eight mixed teams of four people race against each other as part of the pre-show - but it is well worth getting in early for.

Christine Ohuruogu, Tessa Sanderson and Andy Turner are just three of the past British greats stepping out of retirement for the up-lifting start to day two.

2.56pm Women’s 5000m

Sifan Hassan will go in search of Tirunesh Dibaba's world-record following her exploits in Monaco, and she will be joined by European 10,000m champion Lonah Chemtai Salpeter.

Laura Weightman was only just denied the British mile record when finishing behind Hassan, and both she and Kenya’s world champion Hellen Obiri will be targeting a return to their best form.

Sifan HassanGetty Images

3.50pm Women’s 100m final

The Anniversary Games reaches a climax with the women's 100m final as European champion Dina Asher-Smith seeks to overcome Jamaica’s double Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Asher-Smith will also look to beat Blessing Okagbare after the Nigerian's shock win over 200m in Stanford.

Dina Asher-Smith celebrates after winning in the women's 200m during the IAAF Diamond League competition in MayGetty Images

Full schedule

Saturday

1:20pm Men's Long Jump

1.35pm Women's 100m Hurdles Heat A*

1:45pm Women's 100m Hurdles Heat B*

2:04pm Women's 400m*

2:09pm Women's Pole Vault*

2:13pm Men's 5000m

2:20pm Women's Javelin*

2:35pm Men's 100m Heat A*

2:40pm Men's Triple Jump*

2:45pm Men's 100m Heat B*

2:55pm Men's 800m*

3:06pm Women's 200m

3:17pm Men's 400m Hurdles

3:29pm Women's 100m Hurdles Final*

3:39pm Women's 1500m*

3:50pm Men's 100m Final*

4:03pm T33/34 100m Women

4:11pm T64 100m Men

4:20pm Women's 4x100m Relay

Sunday

1:20pm T44-64 Long Jump Women

1:35pm Men's 4x100m Relay

1:45pm T53/54 800m Men

1:50pm Men's Discus*

1:55pm T35-38 100m Women

2:04pm Men's 400m*

2:15pm Women's 100m Heat A*

2:20pm Men's High Jump*

2:25pm Women's 100m Heat B*

2:35pm Women's 800m

2:40pm Women's Long Jump*

2:45pm Emsley Carr Mile

2:56pm Women's 5000m*

3:19pm Men's 200m

3:29pm Women's 400m Hurdles*

3:39pm Men's 110m Hurdles

3:50pm Women's 100m Final*

*denotes event is part of the Diamond League

