Kenyan world record holder Brigid Kosgei cruised to a dominant victory in the London Marathon on Sunday, overcoming her rivals on an unfamiliar multi-lap course in relentless rain to triumph in two hours, 18.58 minutes.

Running her first marathon since setting the world record of 2:14.04 in Chicago a year ago, Kosgei ran alongside compatriot Ruth Chepngetich until around the 20-mile mark, when she forged clear to open a lead of about 50 metres within a couple of minutes.

Athletics Kosgei cruises to London Marathon win in the rain 40 MINUTES AGO

She then ran strongly for the rest of the race, looking comfortable, with American Sara Hall producing an incredible finish to snatch second place from world champion Chepngetich in 2:22.01 to the Kenyan's 2:22.05.

Eliud Kipchoge is the red-hot favourite to win the men's race on the same course later on Sunday.

Athletics Twell hoping London Marathon can spark return of similar events 18 HOURS AGO