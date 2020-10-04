Ethiopia's Shura Kitata outsprinted Kenya's Vincent Kipchumba to win a thrilling London Marathon on Sunday.

In cold, wet conditions, Kitata edged clear to win in a relatively slow two hours, 05.41 minutes.

Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia was third, with Kipchoge eighth in 2:06.49.

Kitata said afterwards: "Kenenisa Bekele was helping me for this race and he advised me how to run. I trained for the same course, I am very happy to win the race."

"I am really disappointed," said world record holder and pre-race favourite Kipchoge.

"I had a problem with my right ear after it blocked and then I really cramped and had problems with my hip.

"It was cold but I don't blame the conditions. The last 15km I felt it.

"I felt well in the start. Absolutely there are more marathons in me and I will come back again."

