Ethiopia's Sisay Lemma won the men’s elite race in a time of 2:04.01, his first win in London.

Vincent Kipchumba came in second, 27 seconds behind Lemma, with Mosinet Geremew finishing third also inside two hours and five minutes, his time was 02:04.41.

Lemma's effort was the sixth fastest time ever in the race.

Defending champion and fellow Ethiopian Shura Kitata had trouble with a hamstring injury, finishing sixth in an underwhelming time of 02:07.51.

Joyciline Jepkosgei from Kenya came out on top in the women’s elite race with a time of 02:17.43.

'Taken this race by the scruff of the neck' - Joyciline Jepkosgei wins women's London Marathon

She beat compatriot and world record holder Brigid Kosgei to secure her first London marathon win, becoming the seventh fastest female marathon runner in history in the process.

Team GB’s Charlotte Purdue, who missed out on Tokyo 2020 selection, recorded a personal best time of 02:23.26, which took her back to third on the all-time list of British women.

The Briton finished 10th overall, with her time good enough for the qualifying standard for next year’s World Championship in Oregon.

"I knew I did deserve a spot on the team but obviously I had to put it behind me so it was good to have this as a focus. I was all in for this day," she told BBC Sport.

"Qualifying for the World Championships was a great bonus today as well."

'Truly remarkable!' - Sisay Lemma takes men's title at London Marathon

It was a Swiss record double in the elite wheelchair races.

Marcel Hug, who won the Paralympic marathon and three gold’s in the summer, achieved the impressive time of 01:26.27.

The 35-year-old notched ahead of 2019 winner Daniel Romanchuk at 13 miles.

Manuela Schär added to her 2017 and 2019 wins as she dominated the women’s race with an incredible performance.

After comfortably leading, she set out to break a new record, and did so by five seconds in a time of 01:39.52.

Last year's event saw elite-only races take place due to the Covid pandemic, but there was a great turn out this year as the Marathon took over the streets of London once more.

Over 40,000 runners have taken part in today's event as it returns to the traditional street course.

