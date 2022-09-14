Runners entering the public ballot for next year’s London Marathon will have the option to register as non-binary for the first time.

There will be three gender options - male, female and non-binary - available to choose from when the 2023 application window opens on October 1, a day before this year’s event takes place.

The change does not affect elite races, which will continue to be divided into just male and female categories under World Athletics rules.

After following in the footsteps of the Boston Marathon's decision earlier this week, London's inclusion of the new category means five out of the six biggest marathons in the world now give runners the chance to enter as non-binary.

Event director Hugh Brasher is excited by the news, saying, “This is a significant step forward for the TCS London Marathon as we continue our journey to make our event truly inclusive.

"We know there is still much more to be done, but changes such as this demonstrate our commitment to making the TCS London Marathon an event that is for everyone," he said.

In 2023, the London Marathon will take place on April 23, as it returns to its traditional slot in the calendar for the first time in four years.

For the second year in a row, the 2022 edition sees the race run in October, with the men’s elite field featuring Mo Farah.

