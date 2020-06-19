Athletics

London Marathon still looking to hold race on Oct. 4: race director

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
32 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

June 19 (Reuters) - London Marathon race director Hugh Brasher said on Friday that organisers are working to ensure the rescheduled race is held on Oct.

4 despite the cancellation of September's Great North Run due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cancellation of the annual half marathon had raised doubts about the London Marathon going ahead due to the challenges faced by organisers in implementing social distancing protocols.

Play Icon
Athletics

'Sport has an incredible power' - Michael Johnson on BLM

3 HOURS AGO

Brasher added that they would be providing a further update on the status of the race on July 28. The marathon was initially postponed from its original April 26 date due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"There has been much speculation that this means the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon will also be cancelled. However, it doesn't," Brasher said in an open letter to runners.

"The team at London Marathon Events has been looking at the logistics... and coming up with innovative ways to socially distance the event.

"We have also been working with other mass participation event organisers in the UK, including the Great Run Company and Human Race, to make recommendations to the UK government on how mass participation events can return."

Brasher also urged runners to maintain their fitness goals ahead of the event with 15 weeks to go before the race.

"There is still plenty of time to train and there is neither a need, nor should there be a desire, to be at your peak fitness yet," he added.

"I assure you that whatever decision we take... it will be taken in line with our values and with the responsibility we have to you, our runners, our charities, our sponsors, our volunteers, our medics, our communities and our city." (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

Athletics

French prosecutors request four-year jail sentence for Lamine Diack

YESTERDAY AT 17:41
Athletics

Christian Coleman provisionally suspended after whereabouts failure

17/06/2020 AT 00:02
Related Topics
Athletics
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Athletics

French prosecutors request four-year jail sentence for Lamine Diack

YESTERDAY AT 17:41
Athletics

Christian Coleman provisionally suspended after whereabouts failure

17/06/2020 AT 00:02
Athletics

Great North Run cancellation adds to London Marathon doubts

15/06/2020 AT 21:45
Athletics

Blech stars in drive-in pole vaulting event

12/06/2020 AT 22:29

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Athletics

'Sport has an incredible power' - Michael Johnson on BLM

00:00:42
Play Icon
Play Icon
Athletics

Warholm sets 300m hurdles world record in front of cardboard fans

00:00:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Athletics

'I did go to the odd nightclub, possibly!' - Rutherford on life after Super Saturday

00:00:32
Play Icon
Play Icon
Athletics

Coe: You're never going to get another Bolt, as you didn't get another Ali

00:00:41
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Premier League

Arteta reveals Mesut Ozil snub reason, discusses David Luiz and the importance of teams kneeling

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Liga

Messi hits out at Abidal: 'Take responsibility for yourself - and don't feed rumours'

04/02/2020 AT 19:09
Formula 1

Not a lot made sense for Ferrari - Raikkonen

15/09/2017 AT 15:42
Football

The Warm-Up: Neymar’s move, and Darron Gibson gets a bit too honest

01/08/2017 AT 06:10
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Froome - 'Finestre felt my real personality coming out, I rose to the occasion'

28/05/2020 AT 15:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
St. Moritz

'Unbelievable skiing!' - Goggia takes dramatic Super-G victory

14/12/2019 AT 10:05
Play Icon
Formula 1

Grosjean fed up with 'NASCAR' racing in F1

31/07/2017 AT 13:14
Premier League

Suarez: Bellerin torn over Barca move

15/06/2017 AT 11:08
Liga

FFF president: Zidane coaching France 'a logical continuation'

15/06/2017 AT 09:53
View more

What's On

Previous articleFrench prosecutors request four-year jail sentence for Lamine Diack
Next articlePart two of Attila Tassi’s WTCR Fast Talk podcast presented by Goodyear available from today